A Level pass rate improves

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has released the Advanced Level results that recorded a 4.87 percent increase in the overall pass rate.

ZIMSEC Board Chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje confirmed these developments in a statement on Friday and said the results will be accessible through their website.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2022 November Advanced Level examination results. Please take note that this portal will be open for 5 days only,” said Prof Mwenje.

He said there was a decrease of 24.8 percent in the candidate entry where the total number of candidates who sat for the November 2022 Advanced Level examinations was 36 945, as compared to 49 128 in November 2021.

“Of these, 36 385 wrote two or more subjects compared to 48 234 in 2021. For those who wrote two or more subjects, 32 020 obtained Grade E or better. This translates to an 88 percent pass rate. In November 2021 however, 48 234 wrote two or more subjects and 40 842 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects translating to a percentage pass rate of 83.13. The national pass rate for 2022, therefore, increased by 4.87 percent,” said Prof Mwenje.

Prof Mwenje said the improved performance can be attributed to among other factors, the restoration of the normal school calendar as compared to 2020 and 2021, which led to better learner preparedness.

He said while candidates could also have settled in well into the demands of CALA, it was important for parents to understand the importance of the program.

“At this juncture, it is imperative to remind all candidates, parents, and stakeholders that the CALA component is integral to the candidates’ learning and assessment. Candidates who did not submit their CALAs are considered to have not completed their assessment, therefore, they will not be receiving results. This policy position was communicated extensively from the onset by the Parent Ministry and ZIMSEC,” said Prof Mwenje.

Meanwhile, Prof Mwenje also spoke on the malpractice in examinations during the 2022 examination session.

“Certain students were implicated in peddling Ordinary Level question papers for the sake of making money and thereby putting the integrity of the examination system into disrepute. The students were arrested, taken to court and served their sentences.

“The examination regulations will be applied to these candidates. ZIMSEC is committed to uphold the integrity of the Zimbabwe examination system,” said Prof Mwenje.

