ACZ optimistic about ZITF 2024

The Sunday News
Judith Phiri, Business Reporter
THE Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) Private Limited has expressed optimism about the business opportunities presented by this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), saying the premier trade showcase is expected to offer numerous benefits to the broader aviation sector.
The 64th edition of the ZITF will run from 23 to 27 April in Bulawayo under the theme “Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade,” and preparations are in full swing as different sector players are putting the final touches on the prestigious international trade showcase.
In an interview, ACZ public relations and communications manager, Mr Tonderai Mangombe said they were excited and looking forward to several opportunities that come about during the ZITF period.
“We are excited to be part of this year’s edition of the ZITF which is one of the largest intra-regional trade fairs south of the Sahara. Some of the benefits witnessed during ZITF include increased revenue as there will be a surge in both domestic and international flights during the period. This can lead to a significant increase in revenue for ACZ coming from passenger service charges, landing fees, parking fees and other aeronautical charges,” he said.
He said there is also a boost in ancillary services as with more travellers, there is a higher demand for ancillary services such as duty-free shopping, food and beverage services, car rentals and airport lounges.
Mr Mangombe said this could lead to increased sales and profits for businesses operating within the airports.In terms of enhanced brand visibility, he added: “The influx of international visitors and exhibitors provides ACZ with an opportunity to showcase its services and facilities to a global audience, enhancing its brand visibility and reputation.”
Mr Mangombe said the premier trade showcase also presents investment opportunities as the ZITF can be viewed as a hub for business and investment, and ACZ can leverage the event to attract investment into the aviation sector, including potential upgrades to airport infrastructure and technology.
He said there was economic stimulus as the increased activity at airports during the ZITF has a multiplier effect on the local economy.
“ZITF stimulates growth in the tourism sector, hospitality, and other service industries, which can lead to broader economic benefits for the country. As ACZ we capitalise on the trade showcase to get strategic partnerships. The ZITF period offers a platform for ACZ to engage with airline partners, tour operators, and other stakeholders to forge new partnerships and strengthen existing ones, which can lead to more sustainable operations,” he said.
Mr Mangombe said among other key benefits, there was job creation, as the increased demand for airport services during the trade fair can lead to temporary job opportunities, which can benefit the local workforce and reduce unemployment rates, even if only for the short-term.
On improved service standards, he said the need to handle a higher volume of passengers efficiently may drive ACZ to improve its service standards, adopt new technologies, and streamline operations, which can have long-term benefits for all users of the airport facilities.
Mr Mangombe said: “Hosting a diverse group of international visitors can strengthen diplomatic and business relations between Zimbabwe and other countries, potentially leading to more favourable aviation agreements and routes in the future, which is a boost to our international relations.”
Established in 2018, through an Act of Parliament, the Civil Aviation Amendment Act, 2018 (No. 10 of 2018), ACZ’s mission is to optimise the customer’s travel experience through sustainable development and management of quality airports. It manages and develops eight airports in the country, offering direct and fast access to the country’s tourist resort areas.