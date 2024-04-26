Seke Teachers College develops affordable security system

Some of the gadgets at the Seke Teachers College stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

Uzile Mkwananzi, Sunday News Reporter

SEKE Teachers College is following the President’s call for tertiary institutions to come up with innovative ideas that will benefit communities through the development of a localised security system.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Mr Liberty Teketeke a student at the institution said the affordable security system could benefit communities.

“We noticed that security services are quite expensive and many people cannot afford them, hence the doormat security system whereby we are mainly focusing on providing security using resources that we have.

“To use it, it just has to be connected to the electricity so that when an intruder steps on it once it has been activated, it will send feedback. We have a battery that was thrown away and we took it and used it. Many cannot afford security services in their places hence we create something affordable to most,” he said.

The college also has a swing that caters to children that are wheelchair users, so that they do not feel neglected or not considered.

When using the swing, one has to pull down the ramp so that the child can access it, once they board it has to be secured.

Mr Teketeke encouraged preschools and primary schools to order these and create inclusive environments for children.

“We also have developed an incinerator that we use to dispose of waste material like pampers and pads which are quite hard to dispose of because they do not decay so we burn them, and burning them using our model is quite friendly to the environment, this is innovative and affordable and is something that communities can adopt and decrease environmental pollution in their communities,” said Mr Teketeke.