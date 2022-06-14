Albinism is not a curse: NetOne Group CEO

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

STATE owned telecommunications giant NetOne, on Monday joined the Albinism Charity Organisation in Zimbabwe to celebrate and commemorate International Albinism Awareness Day.

The celebrations were held under the theme, #UnitedInMakingOurVoiceHeard and #Inclusion4equality.

This year’s commemorations were held at the Copota School for Blind in Masvingo, with NetOne highlighting its interest in developing inclusive societies in the country.

The commemorations began with an awareness march from Masvingo’s Central Business District (CBD) to Zimuto turn-off before the team then proceeded to Copota School for the official ceremony.

“As NetOne, we do not want to reinvent the wheel. Our mantra is ‘Leaving No One Behind’ and this has become part of our organisation’s DNA,” NetOne spokesperson, Ms Roselyn Chisveto said at the event.

“Over the years, NetOne has supported different disadvantaged and marginalised groups in our society including people living with albinism. As an organisation, we have participated in different initiatives to assist local communities that we operate from, leaving no one and no society behind.

Albinism is not a curse and as such we have always been partners with organisations that support their welfare and their wellbeing.”

The mobile network operator has an on-going partnership with the Albinism Charity Organisation in Zimbabwe (ALCOZ), a partnership covers raising awareness about the condition and how to manage it.

The awareness campaign is a nationwide campaign that seeks to educate people to desist from discrimination, stigmatisation and marginalisation against people living with albinism.

Traditional practices and early childhood marriages are some of the main problems that people living with albinism face.

At the same event, Mr George Mafararikwa, a representative of ALCOZ explained that albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited difference present at birth.

He said albinism results in a lack of pigmentation (melanin) in the hair, skin and eyes, causing vulnerability to the sun and bright light.

NetOne group chief executive officer, Mr Raphael Mushanawani said his company will continue giving back to the communities.

“We have a team that is working with ALCOZ and we are expecting tremendous results in raising awareness,” said Mr Mushanawani.

"Through our programmes with different stakeholders we hope to also have many people living with albinism taking up spaces in the ICT sector and becoming competitive. Albinism is not a curse, it's just a different skin pigmentation."