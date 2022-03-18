Alderman Lot Siziba dies

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

FORMER ward 13 councillor, Alderman Lot Siziba has died.

Ald Siziba who served in council from 2008 to 2018, passed away on Thursday due to kidney failure at Hillside PSMAS Hospital.

In a statement, Bulawayo mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni said a special council meeting will be held at the council chamber in honour of the late former councillor on Saturday at 9am.

“The City of Bulawayo has learnt with sadness of the passing on of Alderman Lot Siziba. Alderman Siziba passed away on Thursday, 17 March 2022. Alderman Lot Siziba served as Ward 13 Councillor (comprising of – Iminyela, Mabuthweni, Pelandaba and Kelvin North) having been sworn in on 2 April 2008 and reelected and sworn in on 16 September 2013 for the 2013 to 2018 Council.

“A Special Council meeting will be held in his honour in the Council Chamber, City Hall Municipal Building on Saturday, 19 March 2022 at 9am for Councillors, Aldermen, Former Mayors and Freemen before departing for Stanmore, Gwanda where he will be laid to rest on Sunday, 20 March 2022,” said Clr Mguni.

During his term of office Ald Siziba served in the Health, Housing and Education committee, Environmental Management and Engineering Services committee, Future Water Supplies and Water Action committee, Audit committee, Finance and Development committee, Town Lands and Planning committee and the General Purpose committee.

He represented the City of Bulawayo in various outside bodies and Committees which included the Zimbabwe Academy of Music Council (2008/2009), Hillside Teachers’ College Advisory Council (2013/2018), Local Authorities Pension Fund Board of Trustees (2013/2014) and the Independence, Heroes Day Preparations Committee (2013/2018).

“He was elevated to the dignity of Alderman on 14 May 2018, a fitting status for a dedicated son of Bulawayo. His death has left a void which the City will not be able to fill for many years to come.

“His Worship Solomon Mguni, the Mayor, Aldermen, Councillors of the City of Bulawayo, Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, Heads of Council Departments, Staff and residents wish to convey our profound condolences to the Siziba family,” said Clr Mguni.

Mourners are gathered at number 58294/1 Mabutweni.