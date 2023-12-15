All set for Egodini re-opening

Bulawayo City Council technical staff being taken through the works at Egodini

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

Preparations are in full swing for the grand reopening of the newly renovated Egodini terminus, as the first phase of the project nears completion at 98 percent.

This initial phase encompasses the construction of the taxi rank and ablution facilities, which have both been successfully completed to 100 percent.

The third component are the vending bays which are now 98 percent complete.

On Friday morning Bulawayo City Council technical staff were taken through a tour of the facilities by the contractor ahead of a tour by the city fathers later during the day.

Sunday News visited the facility on Friday morning and witnessed the council officials doing the pre-inspection while final touches were being made at the vending bays.

One of the Terracotta directors, Mr Otis Tshabalala said the rains which the city received yesterday had delayed some of the final touches but assured that all was set for the opening of the rank.

“We have completed the first phase of the project. The phase involved the construction of the taxi rank, the vending bays as well as the ablution facilities. The rank and the ablution facilities are now 100 percent complete while the vending bays are now 98 percent complete.

“We are now putting final touches to the facilities which were however disturbed by the rains we received yesterday,” he said.

Mr Tshabalala revealed that they were receiving overwhelming demand for the vending spaces while Taxi associations also expressed their appreciation of the work done so far.

“We have received overwhelming demand as you saw long ques at our offices. We will prioritise those who previously occupied these bays then move on to the council waiting list.

“Yesterday we met three taxi associations who said they were happy with the development and were ready to commence operations from the rank,” said Mr Tshabalala.

He said they will be working during the Christmas holidays to complete two more vending blocks in order to accommodate the demand.

