All set for Independence Day celebrations

Vusumuzi Dube, Sunday News Reporter

ALL is set for this year’s main Independence Day celebrations that will for the first be held in Bulawayo.

Traditionally the celebrations have been held in Harare at the National Sports Stadium but this year, as the Second Republic pushes the policy of devolution, the main celebrations have been moved to Bulawayo.

Presenting the post cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon. Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that this year’s celebrations will be running under the theme, “[email protected] 42- Leaving no one and no place behind”.

“Cabinet reports that the 2022 Children’s Party and the 42nd Anniversary Independence Day Celebrations will, for the first time in the history of the nation, be held in Bulawayo on 17 and 18 April, 2022, respectively under the theme “[email protected] 42- Leaving no one and no place behind”. This is in line with the Second Republic’s drive towards the promotion of national unity, devolution and decentralisation.

“The 2022 Children’s Party will be attended by 540 learners drawn from the country’s ten provinces. In an effort to expose the learners to the country’s history and heritage, the learners drawn from the provinces will visit the following places in and around Bulawayo: Matopos; Bulawayo Museum; Chipangali Orphanage and Chabalala Sanctuary,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

President Mnangagwa is also set to grace the soccer match between Highlanders and Dynamos Football Clubs and handover the Presidential Independence Day Trophy to the winner.

Minister Mutsvangwa revealed that the 2022 Children’s Party and 42nd Anniversary Independence Day Celebrations will be held in strict observance of all Covid-19 protocols.

“There will be a massive Covid-19 testing exercise in Bulawayo during the Independence Day Celebrations. Only those who are tested and are negative will be allowed to attend the Celebrations.

“The nation is also being advised that the 42nd Anniversary Celebrations will also be held in all the other Provinces and Districts and there will be strict enforcement of all Covid-19 regulations,” she said.