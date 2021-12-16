BCC fails to produce bills

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council will not issue physical bill statements for the month of November as the local authority experienced a computer hardware malfunction.

The local authority’s billing system has over the years been subject to controversy with residents accusing the council of estimating their bills, resulting in high amounts being charged for services.

In the latest development, the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, said they will be sending the bills for November via SMS.

“The City of Bulawayo wishes to advise its valued customers that the production and printing of November Bills / Statements is being stalled by a computer hardware malfunction. To this end, council will not print and deliver Bills for the account month of November 2021.

“Balances will be sent via SMS to consumers who have registered their cell phone numbers with the local authority,” said Mr Dube.

He called on those that have not provided details of their mobile numbers to communicate with the local authority so as to receive their bills.