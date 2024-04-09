Beitbridge man finds relief after 17-year struggle with mouth tumour

Beitbridge man finds relief after 17-year struggle with mouth tumour

The Sunday News

Harare Bureau

Beitbridge man Mr Laston Kwinika (64) had his large tumour that was in his mouth removed through surgery.

The large tumour had plagued him for nearly 17 years.

The operation was performed by a team of skilled surgeons at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals last Tuesday.

For many years, Mr Kwinika struggled to speak and eat due to the large growth. He had sought help from numerous doctors in Zimbabwe and even in South Africa, but to no avail.

After his story was profiled in The Herald, a group of kind-hearted people came forward to donate funds for his surgery.

Mr Kwinika expressed his deep gratitude to all the people for their generosity and to The Herald for publicising his situation. Their support, he said, was instrumental in making his surgery a success.

