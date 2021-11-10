Billiat to captain Warriors against Bafana Bafana

Mehluli Sibanda in Johannesburg, South Africa

KAIZER Chiefs forward, Khama Billiat will lead the Zimbabwe Warriors in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against South Africa at the FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Billiat has been chosen to lead the team in the absence of regular skipper Knowledge Musona who is injured while his deputy Ovidy Karuru is not in the squad.

Warriors coach, Norman Mapeza confirmed after the Warriors morning training session at Sandton Sports Club on Wednesday that Billiat will wear the armband against Bafana Bafana.

Since Aston Villa star Marvelous Nakamba is said to be not keen on leading the team, with the midfielder focused on his game, Billiat was always in the forefront to lead the Warriors.

Other players in the team who can be called upon to lead the Warriors should Billiat pick up an injury against South Africa are the FC Platinum duo of Petros Mhari and Kelvin Madzongwe.

Zimbabwe could spoil things for South Africa if they beat their neighbours who are in contention for a place in the next round of the qualifiers.

South Africa top Group G with 10 points, followed by Ghana on nine. Ghana face Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday afternoon and should the Black Stars triumph against the Walias, Bafana Bafana will definitely be under pressure when they collide with the Warriors at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue.

