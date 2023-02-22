Binga man axes father over wife

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

A 28-year-old Binga man has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly axing his father after accusing him of chasing away his wife from their homestead while he was away.

He appeared before Hwange regional magistrate Mr Mark Dzira last week facing attempted murder charges and was remanded in custody for sentencing on Friday.

The State case as presented by the prosecutor, Mr Mr Mncedisi Dube, is that on 13 August 2022, in Khumbu village, Chief Siabuwa in Binga, Tawanda Tshuma (28) arrived from Gwanda where he was working as a gold panner.

On arrival he was told that his father Accpen Siayimikila Tshuma (63) who had been incarcerated, had come back from prison and asked Tawanda’s wife to leave their homestead.

The court heard that Tawanda threatened to kill his father for chasing away his wife without consulting him.

He went out and when he returned, he was armed with an axe. He started shouting obscenities at his father accusing him of enjoying conjugal rights while he suffered as his wife had gone.

It was the State case that sensing danger, the complainant stood up, intending to leave the scene, but Tawanda would have none of it as he struck him once on the head and he fell to the ground.

He then proceeded to strike his father several times all over the body leaving him lying helplessly on the ground while bleeding profusely.

The victim was rushed to hospital and the matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Tawanda.

In a related incident, a 42-year-old man from Lubimbi was last Tuesday slapped with a six-year jail sentence for an attempted murder case.

The accused will however, serve an effective four years in jail after two years were conditionally suspended for five years.

Elliot Ndlovu (42) of Dungu village, Lubimbi in Binga appeared before Hwange regional magistrate Mr Dzira facing one count of attempted murder after he struck Euphoria Ndlovu (24) with a stone.

Prosecutor Mr Mncedisi Dube alleged that on 8 November 2022 around 6pm, the two met at Dungu grazing lands while looking for their herds of cattle for penning. Ndlovu approached the complainant

accusing him of having incited their dogs to fight the previous day. The complainant denied the allegations and a misunderstanding ensued.

Elliot picked a stone and hit the accused on the head once. The complainant fell on the ground injured, bleeding profusely while Ndlovu fled from the scene.

The complainant was later taken to hospital and the matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Elliot.