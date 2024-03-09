Bosso appoint Netsai Moyo as acting team manager

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO football giants, Highlanders, have appointed club legend Netsai “Super” Moyo as their team manager on a temporary basis.

Moyo, a yesteryear great, enjoys a good working relationship with Bosso and has been asked to stand in for Vezigama Dlodlo who is reportedly not well.

While Bosso communications and marketing officer was not reachable for a comment, Nozibelo Maphosa, club chief executive officer Ronald Moyo confirmed the development.

“Only I can say is that Netsai Moyo is our acting senior team manager. He is standing in for Vezigama Dlodlo. Moyo comes from our Bosso 90 project where Gift Lunga (junior), Noel Cele, Marko Dube, Siza Khoza, Daniel Ngwenya are part of our technical team,” said Moyo.

Bosso are set to clash with Dynamos this afternoon.

Today’s Fixtures

Manica Diamonds v Simba Bhora (Sakubva Stadium), Highlanders v Dynamos, (Barbourfields Stadium), Hwange v Yadah Stars (Colliery Stadium)- @FungaiMuderere