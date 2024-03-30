Bulawayo Chiefs beat Hwange

Tobias Mandoreba, Hwange Correspondent

Hwange 0 -2 Bulawayo Chiefs

Bulawayo Chiefs invaded Hwange and left with all the bragging rights as the “Twitter Kings” silenced the coalminers yet again at their beloved fortress after a Castle Lager Premier league match played at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

The 2 -0 loss yesterday must have brought bitter memories of last year’s encounter in Hwange when the same team embarrassed Chipangano with a 3 -0 drubbing on their first match on home turf having returned from their temporary Luveve base while the stadium was being renovated.

And yesterday Chiefs didn’t do much and never shed any sweat especially given yesterday’s favourite cool weather as they just capitalised some poor defending and took what were arguably their most l realistic chances in the game.

Hwange paid dearly for not taking their chances that came in the opening period especially those which fell to Marcelline Mlilo and Gadzikwa.

Chief’s first goal five minutes after the breather came through the head of Godfrey Muchenje who was allowed all the space in the box to freely nod home a corner kick .

The introduction of Pritchard Mpelele and Prosper Mathe for Mongameli Tshuma and Gift Mbweti in the 56th minute respectively added some firepower in Hwange attack with Mpelele coming close with a glancing header in the 78th minute which missed the target by a whisker.

With Hwange pouring forward in search of a formula to “switch off” the Chiefs twitter base, the word crumbled on them as another poor defensive show resulted in Never Rauzhi getting in-between Hwange central defenders Kelly Shiyandindi and Lucas Sibanda to slot home past a badly exposed Wellington Muuya to seal Chipangano’s fate.

Chiefs goalie Prosper Matutu then signed off the match with some rare and extraordinary piece of goalkeeping as he denied Gadzikwa and substitutes Blessing Ngoma and Mathe thrice in succession from one on one situations in injury time to leave home fans stunned and speechless.

Nation Dube lamented the defending by his boys for the loss

“We let in some soft goals in the game and we were punished heavily for that …We will work on rectifying the errors in the next game” said Dube.

His opposite number Thulani Sibanda was a happy man.

“We thank God for this precious win and also we were lucky with the weather today as Hwange is a difficult place to come in hot conditions. We took our chances and 8 am especially as we have a new team.” said Sibanda.

HWANGE: Wellington Muuya; Jofias Mumpande; Bhekani Sibanda; Kelly Shiyandindi; Lucas Sibanda; Solomon Sithole; Shepard Gadzikwa; Canaan Nkomo; Mongameli Tshuma;( Prosper Mathe 56rd min) Gift Mbweti( PritchardMpelele 56rd min); Marcelline Mlilo (Loyd Mutoma 74th min)

BULAWAYO CHIEFS: Prosper Matutu; Ciphas Musikavanhu; Emmanuel Chikwende; Xolisani Moyo; Panashe Moyo (Joe Nyabinde 70th min); Marlvin Hativagoni; Jameson Masaza; Nkosiyabho Masilela ( Benjamin Addoley 46th min) ;; Godfrey Muchenje; Leroy Ndlovu; Never Rauzhi

