Bulawayo mayor mourns Cont Mhlanga 

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni has described the late arts doyen, Cont Mhlanga as a visionary and pioneer who spearheaded many projects in the creative arts industry.

Mhlanga passed away on Monday at a Bulawayo private hospital, he was 64.

In his condolence message, Clr Mguni said, Mhlanga, who was awarded Civic Honours in 2002, was instrumental in the formation of the Bulawayo Cultural Affairs Office.

“Cont Mhlanga was awarded the Civic Honours award on 18 October 2002 in recognition of his role in the introduction and subsequent development of theatrical art in Bulawayo particularly the setting up of Amakhosi Theatre Production. This was in recognition of the fact that community theatre became world renowned and was a great tool in the marketing of the culture and inspirations of the people of Bulawayo.

“Mr Mhlanga was a visionary and pioneer who spearheaded many projects in the Creative Arts industry and was instrumental in the formation of the Bulawayo Cultural Affairs Office (BCAO). He was a Bulawayo citizen at heart serving the City and championing the telling of its story through arts, film and theatre and spearheading a number of projects with great leadership, passion and excellence,” said Clr Mguni.

The mayor noted that Mhlanga’s vision and commitments will be treasured for many years to come.

“The city has lost a legend in the Creative industries who began his career in the Arts and Karate at a young age and is known for the formation of the Amakhosi Arts Centre, Skyz Metro FM and Breeze FM

“Our greatest sympathy goes to the Mhlanga family, the creative industry in Bulawayo and the nation at large as we mourn and celebrate the life of a visionary,” he said.