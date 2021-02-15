Bulawayo residents to get water four days a week

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has further reduced water shedding in the city which will see residents now get water four times a week.

This comes as inflows into the city’s supply dams continue to improve with the recent rains that have been received in the country.

Last week, the local authority reduced the schedule to 144 hours and have committed that by 15 March residents will now be getting a continuous supply of water.

In a statement, the city’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube announced that from today (Monday) the local authority will now be shedding water 72 hours a week.

Mr Dube revealed that with the current rains the city’s dams were now 56,3 percent full.

Mr Dube however, warned that there were adopting a stricter water rationing regime, with those who don’t adhere to it liable to a penalty.

“For those who exceed their water allocations, penalties will be effected against them. The current tariff

for penalty for domestic users is $167 per kiloliter. Consumers are urged to monitor their water

consumption daily by reading their meters.

“This helps detect any unnecessary loss of water.The ban on use of hose pipes for gardening is reintroduced with this proposed water rationing

scheme. Construction with potable water remains prohibited. Consumers are urged to use boreholes

and reclaimed water for non-potable uses,” said Mr Dube.