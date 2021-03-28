Bumper harvest for Southern region

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

DROUGHT-prone regions of Masvingo, Matabeleland North and South provinces that have perennially produced the least grain have this season recorded the highest percentage increase in maize production as compared to other provinces, according to the first round of the crop and livestock assessment report.

Matabeleland South recorded a 62 percent increase in the hectares put under maize production with 128 715 hectares up from 79 333 recorded last season, while Matabeleland North recorded a 40 percent increase to 125 196 ha from 89 183ha and Masvingo recorded a 43 percent increase to 226 574 hectares from 158 620 hectares.

The country generally increased maize production by 24 percent to 1 920 541 hectares from 1 549 324 hectares planted last season.

Communal agriculture contributed 57 percent, while A1 farmers contributed 20 percent while A2 farmers contributed nine percent, small-scale commercial areas contributed four percent, old resettlements had nine percent and large-scale commercial farming contributed one percent.

President Mnangagwa on Friday said the country was bracing for a bumper harvest this season as a result of a plethora of agricultural programmes meant to enhance productivity which was complemented by good rains received this season.

“For the 2020/21 season, the First Round Crop and Livestock Assessment data collection by field staff was undertaken from January 28 to February 10, 2021.

“The verification exercise by national teams took place from February 10 to February 23. A total of 1 920 541 hectares was put under maize production this season which translated to a 24 percent increase as compared to last season where 1 549 324 hectares were planted.

“Matabeleland South has 128 715 hectares this season from 79 333 recorded last year translating to 62 percent increase, Matabeleland North has 125 196 hectares from 89 183 hectares last season which is 40 percent increase, Masvingo has 226 574 hectares from 158 620 hectares which is 43 percent increase.

Mashonaland West is the highest with 373 026 hectares from 299 834 hectares which 24 percent increase, Midlands recorded a 20 percent increase to 367 581 hectares from 305 430 hectares, Manicaland recorded a 26 percent increase 280 400 hectares from 223 294 hectares, Mashonaland Central recorded a 7 percent increase to 216 712 hectares from 202 293 hectares. Mashonaland East recorded a 6 percent increase to 202 337 hectares from 191 338 ha planted in the province last season,” reads part of the report.

The country also recorded an increase in small grain production. Sorghum increased to 350 468 hectares from 305 865 hectares, pearl millet increased to 209 754 hectares from 166 429 hectares, groundnuts increased to 249 190 ha from 208 229 hectares, sweet potatoes increased to 41 436 from 20 537 hectares.

Finger millet dropped to 24 962 hectares from 34 353 hectares, Africa peas increased to 83 149 hectares from 60 799. Sugar beans increased to 38 350 hectares from 22 997 hectares.

Commercial crop production also increased with tobacco rising to 125 177 hectares from 117 049 hectares, soya bean rose to 46 159 hectares from 34 698 hectares while cotton production also increased to 239 619 hectares from 170 622 hectares.

The country’s overall crop production increased to 3 476 438 hectares from 2 822 012 hectares planted last season.

According to the report some of the crops were affected as weed pressure was high across all sectors and management was a major challenge due to incessant rainfall and poor use of herbicides.

“Fall armyworm attack on maize and other cereal crops remained a major challenge during the season and the pest affected all provinces and control was hampered by high costs of chemicals. Fall armyworm infestation levels were less than the previous season due to improved rainfall distribution as well as management practices and incidences of armoured crickets were reported in the Lowveld and the pest affected sorghum and pearl millet crop.

The prevalence of diseases such as corn smut, maize streak virus, grey leaf spot were higher than the previous year due to the prevailing warm and humid conditions. There were also incidences of grasshopper infestations in Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Gokwe South and Lupane,” reads the report.

The 2020/2021 agricultural season was supported by a number of agricultural input support schemes that included the Presidential Input Scheme which supported Pfumvudza/Intwasa for maize, sorghum; pearl millet, soya beans sunflower, cowpeas and sugar beans.

There was also the Presidential Cotton Scheme, Sesame Programme, the Livestock Input programme comprising of the tick grease programme which benefited more than 50 000 cattle farmers and the pasture and legume seed programme.

This was complemented by the National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS) through CBZ AgroYield.

Experts have projected that the country would produce in excess of 2,5 million to 2,8 million metric tonnes of maize this season.

The crop and livestock assessment report was presented before Cabinet last week.