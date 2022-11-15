Byo armed robbers nabbed three years later

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

TWO of the suspects behind the Bon-Accord Steel Works Road armed robbery involving the theft of property valued at US$34 700 and USD$10 000 cash have been arrested after being on the run for the past three years.

Dingani Mpofu (44) and Thabisani Ndlovu (age unknown) were arrested on 30 October, three years four months after allegedly robbing the warehouse. The duo appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Mark Dzira last Friday facing robbery charges.

Mpofu and Ndlovu were reportedly involved in the armed robbery of a warehouse on Bon-Accord Steel Works Road in Bulawayo, where they tied up the security guard with shoelaces, got away with US$10 000 in cash and property valued at $34 700, according to the prosecutor, Ms Concilia Ncube. “On 19 June 2019 at around 3am the accused persons hatched a plan to steal at Number 7 Bon-Acord Steel Works Road, Bulawayo with their accomplices who are still at large. The accused persons armed themselves with knobkerries, iron bars, grinders and axes.

“They proceeded to the premises where they scaled over the pre-cast wall and subdued the complainant who was on guard and threatened to kill him if he made any noise. They tied him with shoe laces. “They went on and broke the warehouse padlock keys and gained entry. Whilst inside they grinded a safe which was containing USD10 000, stole various car parts, car batteries, computer printer and a laptop,” said Ms Ncube.

After his arrest Mpofu is said to have led to the recovery of property worth US$300.

He also led to the arrest of his accomplice, Ndlovu. . “The accused person (Mpofu) led to where they sold the stolen property and recovery of heavy duty hydraulic jacks. Accused person admitted to have committed the offence and implicated his accomplice, Ndlovu,” said Ms Ncube.

Both accused persons have multiple previous convictions and other pending court cases.

The court case was moved to 18 November.