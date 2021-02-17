Byo dominates new Covid cases

The Sunday News

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases yesterday, with the country’s second largest city contributing 20 out of the 93 new positive cases recorded around the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s daily report, Bulawayo was closely followed by Harare with 19 cases, with the capital conducting 1341 PCR tests in comparison to Bulawayo’s 988. Nationally 3130 tests were done.

Four new deaths were reported, with two each reported in Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central.

The country’s recovery rate stands at 87.3%, while 106 people are currently hospitalised.

“As of 15 February 2021, @1500hrs there were 106 hospitalised cases: Asymptomatic 3, mild to moderate 65, severe 34 and 4 in intensive Care Units,” the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s statement read.

