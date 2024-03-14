Calls to address barriers faced by women in taxation

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has said there is a need to address the existing barriers that hinder the advancement of women in taxation, limiting opportunities for talented women to rise to leadership positions.

Among the barriers these include stereotypes, biases and unconscious prejudices that still persist and are affecting women as they strive for greater inclusion and diversity in different leadership ranks.

Speaking at the Zimra Women in Taxation (WIT) Annual Conference in Bulawayo on Thursday, the revenue authority’s Commissioner General Ms Regina Chinamasa said the gathering was a testament to the remarkable progress they have made since the launch of WIT in March 2022.

“This a platform to celebrate our accomplishments, acknowledge the unique challenges we face and chart a path forward towards greater equality and empowerment in our profession. Collaborative efforts are crucial in advancing gender equality in taxation. We must work together as a global community to exchange best practices, share success stories and learn from one another,” she said.

She said taxation plays a vital role in shaping economies and societies, while it was not merely about collecting revenue but also a powerful tool for social justice, economic development, and nation-building.

Ms Chinamasa said as women, their involvement was very crucial as they brought a unique perspective and invaluable expertise to the field of taxation.

“Over the years, as we seek to achieve the 50-50 ratio between male and female employees, we have witnessed significant progress in women’s representation in taxation. More and more women are entering the profession, assuming leadership roles and making their mark in a traditionally male-dominated industry,” she added.

“Recently we had the Commissioner Revenue Assurance joining the executive team. This progress is commendable and we must continue to strive for greater inclusion and diversity in our ranks. It is our collective responsibility to challenge barriers and create an environment that fosters equal opportunities for all.”

She mentorship and sponsorship programmes have proven to be effective in supporting the career growth of women in taxation.

Ms Chinamasa said last year they witnessed 13 of their ladies graduating in a Female Leadership and Mentoring Programme sponsored by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and urged them to actively engage in mentoring other ladies.

She added: “As we navigate the complexities of an ever-evolving tax landscape, we must also embrace innovation and leverage technology to drive efficiency and effectiveness in our work. It is essential that women actively participate in shaping the future of tax administration, utilising their unique perspectives and expertise to design systems that are fair, transparent, and supportive of economic growth.”

The event was held in commemoration of the International Women’s Month which is March, while the International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on 8 March, an annual event that celebrates the progress made towards achieving gender equity and women’s empowerment, while striving to address the gaps that still exist.