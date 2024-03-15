Cascade decentralisation structures to ward level-President Mnangagwa

Harare Bureau

Decentralisation of various structures of Government must cascade from head office right down to ward level and deployment of personal must reflect that thrust, President Mnangagwa has said.

The Head of State and Government said this today at State House in Harare where he presided over the signing of performance based contract of Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, heads of State enterprises and agencies as the Second Republic consolidates high delivery culture.

“The implementation of the devolution and decentralisation agenda should be strengthened now and going into the future. The decentralisation of various structures found at Ministry head offices must be cascaded to the sub national levels right down to the ward level where Government must be most visible,” said President Mnangagwa.

He implored workers in the public sector to be humble, respectful in serving the people.

“Government, under the Second Republic, must always have a human face and be ready to wholeheartedly and respectfully serve the people of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. Therefore, as public officials, you must work with humility, integrity and respect. We are a Government of the people. Our culture, norms, traditions and language should always be respected and our policies simplified to be understood at the grassroots level,” he said.