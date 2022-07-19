Cde Mathe delighted with appointment to PAP Permanent Committee

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

NKAYI South Member of Parliament Honorable Stars Mathe who was recently elected to the position of Vice Chairperson of Education, Culture, Tourism and Human Resources, a permanent committee of the Pan-African Parliament has described the country’s election on key positions in the continental body as a reflection of the positive results of President Mnangagwa’s re engagement drive.

Zimbabwe got three key positions on the continental body recently held in Midrand, South Africa which saw Chief Fortune Charumbira being appoint as the president while Hon Stars Mathe and Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera got the Vice Chairperson of Education, Culture, Tourism and Human Resources and Vice President of the Woman’s League and Young People in Pan African Parliament respectively.

The Committees are set up to ensure in-depth analysis on topical and emerging issues facing Africa. These structures are responsible for implementing programs and projects aligned with the PAP Strategic plan, drafted in consideration of the vision of the Parliament, Agenda 2063, AU programs and theme of the year.

Hon Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera is Zanu-PF Seke-Chikomba women’s quota MP.

Speaking to Sunday News Hon Stars Mathe said:

“I indeed feel overwhelmed, very happy and not only happy for myself or my constituency but happy for the whole Zimbabwe. By myself attaining this position in the PAP Bureau it means that Zimbabwe is on the spotlight on issues of education, culture, tourism and human resources.

“This is because as we chair in alternate with my chairperson who is a member of parliament in Niger, Zimbabwe and Niger can now share ideas even if we seek for more advice and ideas from the rest of the committee members.”

She further assured the nation that the positions got by Zimbabwe at the continental body would be used positively in addressing issues affecting the country, region and continent.

“These positions will be used positively. I am personally set to have a meeting with the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and her team together with the Minister of Tourism whom I would want them to update me on issues that as Zimbabwe we would want other countries to understand and what as Zimbabwe we would want to understand and learn as well.

“So I want to get a complete package from the ministries which will then empower me on what issues should we look into so that I will sell what Zimbabwe wants sold out and at the same ensure Zimbabwe benefits as well,” said Hon Mathe.

The Pan-African Parliament has eleven Permanent Committees whose functions are aligned to those of the African Union Commissions. Each Committee has a maximum number of thirty Members with regional and gender representation (Rule 22 (5)) excluding the Committee on Audit and Public Accounts which has a maximum number of fifteen Members.

@nyeve14