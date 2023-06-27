Chicken Inn eye Cranborne captain

Innocent Kurira

[email protected]

CHICKEN INN FC are wasting no time in strengthening their squad as they now have sights on landing the signature of Cranborne Bullets skipper Tadiwa Chibunyu who is expected to conclude a deal with the GameCocks this week.

The news comes as the GameCocks have all but completed the signing of striker Obert Malajila from Southern Region Division One Side ZPC Hwange.

Attacking midfielder, Chibunyu, (28) has scored two goals for Cranborne Bullets this season and has been impressive for the army side in the league.

A source close to proceedings at the Chicken Inn said the side is hoping to have their business done quickly so as to have the players registered as soon as the mid-season window opens in the coming days.

“The club is now hoping to conclude the deal for Chibunyu and given the way the club is pushing for the deal it may be a done deal by the end of this week. He is one of the side’s main targets,” said the source.

GameCocks secretary general Tavengwa Hara just like in the case of Malajila did not dispute the rumour, but gave a hint on their plans for the coming window.

“We will go into the market for quality. You can expect one or two signings and one surprise signing,” said Hara.

He could not be drawn to comment any further on the surprise signing.

However, if the rumour mill is anything to go by, the surprise signing could be that of midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi as this publication has it on good authority that the two parties are in conversation over a possible move.

Chicken who are chasing the league title, face FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium when the league resumes on Saturday.