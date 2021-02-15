Chief Maduna burial set for Wednesday

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE burial of the late Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu has been set for Wednesday.

Chief Maduna (86) passed on at his Avoca homestead in Filabusi (Insiza), Matabeleland South province on Saturday. He had been recovering at home from a stroke he suffered in 2019.

In a statement, Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Cde July Moto revealed that he had visited the late chief’s homestead to pass his condolences where he was informed that the burial will take place on Wednesday, pledging Government’s support towards the funeral.

“It is with deep grief and sorrow that I have learned of the passing on of Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu whose hereditary title is Chief Maduna of Insiza District in Matabeleland South Province. The death of our esteemed Chief is a blow to the country and the traditional leadership institution.

“We have been informed that the late Chief Maduna will be laid to rest on Wednesday 17 February 2021. His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Honourable Vice Presidents have been made aware of this sad loss. Government will make all the necessary contributions towards the funeral of Chief Maduna,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the death of Chief Maduna was a notable loss as the country’s traditional leadership institution was poorer without him.

“Chief Maduna was one of the longest serving Chiefs having been officially appointed as Substantive Chief on the 27th of August 1974.

“The late Chief will be remembered for his immense contribution in both the political and social development of this country,” said the Minister.