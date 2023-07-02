Chikuhwa finally breaks goal duck. . . Caps United (1) Highlanders FC (2) 1

Fungai Muderere

HIGHLANDERS FC striker Lynoth Chikuhwa finally broke his 10 month goal duck when the Bulawayo football giants edged Caps United 1-2 in a Week 13 fixture played on Sunday.

Chikuhwa, who had gone on a long goal drought, nodded home an Andrew Mbeba freekick in the 22nd minute to help Bosso equalise.

Highlanders had gone down in the eighth minute after goalkeeper and club captain Ariel Sibanda failed to cut a Josiah Daka cross from the right.

Up rose towering Joseph Tulani to thrust the Green Machine into the lead.

This was after Bosso had shown some flashes of brilliance with their trademark passing football that ejected masses from the edges of their seats.

However, it was not long that Bosso restored parity courtesty of a Chikuhwa header, a massive one for his club and himself, considering that he was now deemed as excess baggage by the impatient Bosso faithful.

Going into the match, Chikuhwa had last found the target in September last year when they beat Triangle 2-1.

In the 29th minute, Bosso’s McKinnon Mushore watched in disbelief when his cracker was punched for a corner by an alert Ashley Rayners, who was in goal for Makepekepe.

It was not long that Melikhaya Ncube thrust the Bulawayo giants into the lead courtesy of his right footed grounder that beat a diving Rayners all sytems out.

This was after Elshaamar Farasi had been fouled.

It was all good for a Bosso win.

Teams

Caps United

À Rayners, G Murwira, , I Zanbezi, H Chapusha, K Madzongwe, B Sarupinda, P Musaka (Rupiya 75th min)J Tulani, J Daka Bamusi 61 mins), I Nyoni, (Chinyengetere 79mins) W Manondo

Highlanders

A Sibanda, L Chikuhwa , R Lunga, N Mushore, B Manhire, G Makaruse, , E Farasi, A Mbeba, P Muduhwa, M Ndlovu, M Ncube