Citywide water cuts due to ZETDC emergency shutdown

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE entire city of Bulawayo has since Wednesday had its water supplies cut after the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) announced an emergency maintenance shutdown at Inyankuni in Esigodini.

According to a notice from the acting Town Clerk, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou said the citywide water shutdown will go on until ZETDC completes its maintenance exercise.

“The shutdown will result in minimal pumping or treatment at all three of the above-mentioned stations, depleting the City’s Supply and Distribution reservoirs. This will have an impact on raw water pumping volumes at both Ncema Treatment Works and Fernhill Booster Station, and consequently affect production at Criterion Water Works.

“To prevent the water system from collapsing, the City of Bulawayo will temporarily suspend the current 72-hour shedding programme and cut off supply to all areas until the ZETDC shutdown is completed and power is restored at all three plants, allowing water treatment and pumping to resume,” said Mrs Zhou.

She said supplies will be restored once treatment and pumping have resumed and the city reservoirs have been raised to acceptable levels.

“Meanwhile, residents are advised to conserve water and keep taps turned off in the event that the work is completed sooner. The City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused,” said the acting Town Clerk.