Construction company donates kit to Bulawayo City

Alpha Sibanda (left), Anthony Nakamba of Didirika (second from left), Bulawayo City chairman Jerry Sibanda (second from right) and committee member Bheki Dlodlo at the presentation

Didirika Construction, a company owned by Anthony Nakamba, the father of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous, this morning donated a playing kit to Bulawayo City FC.

BCC chairman Jerry Sibanda said the kit would be the club’s official uniform for 2020.

“I am a football person through and through, when BCC came asking, as someone who loves the game, I obliged,” said Anthony.

He presented a set of tracksuits and a strip.

Sibanda said they were grateful for the partnership with Didirika Construction.