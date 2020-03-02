Construction company donates kit to Bulawayo City

The Sunday News
Didirika Construction, a company owned by Anthony Nakamba, the father of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous, this morning donated a playing kit to Bulawayo City FC.
BCC chairman Jerry Sibanda said the kit would be the club’s official uniform for 2020.
“I am a football person through and through, when BCC came asking, as someone who loves the game, I obliged,” said Anthony.
He presented a set of tracksuits and a strip.
Sibanda said they were grateful for the partnership with Didirika Construction.