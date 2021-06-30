Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Nonsikelelo Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE on Tuesday recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 case in a single day for the month of June, after 1 249 cases were recorded with 12 deaths.

The country has since the beginning of the month had a surge of new cases, which has led the government to reintroduce a level 4 national lockdown in a bid to contain the pandemic.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as at 29 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 48 533 confirmed cases, including 38 323 recoveries and 1 761 deaths.

“As of 29 June 2021, there were 360 hospitalised cases: new admissions 44, asymptomatic 62, mild to moderate 1229, severe 56 and 13 in the Intensive Care Units. 8 849 tests done today (Tuesday) the positivity was 14,1 percent.

“374 new recoveries: National Recovery rate stands at 79 percent and active cases go up to 8 449, as of 29 June 2021,” reads the update.

Of the new cases, Mashonaland West had the highest figure of 387, followed by Harare with 182 cases, with Mashonaland Central having the third highest figure of 122. Bulawayo had 86 new cases.

The National Case Fatality Rate now stands at 4,1 percent.