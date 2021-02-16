Covid-19 cases, deaths continue to go down

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

COVID-19 cases and deaths continue on a downward trend with the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care showing that that only 50 new cases and 10 deaths were reordered in the country on Monday.

All 50 cases reported are local transmissions with Harare province having the highest number of 14 cases.

“As of 14 February 2020, at 1500 hours, there were 109 hospitalised cases, asymptomatic eight, mild to moderate 59, severe 39 and three in intensive care units,” reported the Ministry.

A total of 1481 tests were done yesterday. There were 158 new recoveries reported and the National Recovery Rate stands at 87.3 percent while active cases go down to 3053 as of Monday.

As of 15 February 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 35 222 cases, 30259 recoveries and 1410 deaths.