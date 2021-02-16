Covid-19 cases, deaths continue to go down

16 Feb, 2021 - 10:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Covid-19 cases, deaths continue to go down

The Sunday News

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

COVID-19 cases and deaths continue on a downward trend with the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care showing that  that only 50 new cases and 10 deaths were reordered in the country on Monday.

All 50 cases reported are local transmissions with Harare province having the highest number of 14 cases.

“As of 14 February 2020, at 1500 hours, there were 109 hospitalised cases, asymptomatic eight, mild to moderate 59, severe 39 and three in intensive care units,” reported the Ministry.

A total of 1481 tests were done yesterday. There were 158 new recoveries reported and the National Recovery Rate stands at 87.3 percent while active cases go down to 3053 as of Monday.

As of 15 February 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 35 222 cases, 30259 recoveries and 1410 deaths. – @NyembeziMu

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting