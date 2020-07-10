Covid – 19 deaths rise

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe has risen to 12 after three more people died in Harare on Thursday.

According to the daily update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care the two died at Sally Mugabe Central and one at Parirenyatwa Hospitals.

“Today we regret the three deaths reported at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (2) and Parirenyatwa Hospital (1). They were detected as part of routine testing of all deaths that occur on admitted patients in hospitals,” the Ministry said.

The number of people who tested positive also increased to 926 after 41 cases tested positive on Thursday.

“These include returnees from South Africa (2), Namibia (1), Sweden (1) and 36 local cases.”

The number of people who have recovered stands at 306, active cases 608 and 12 deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

The ministry also reported that as of Thursday, 3555 RDT screening tests and 580 PCR diagnostic tests were done bringing the cumulative number of tests done to date is 86212 (50866 RDT and 35346 PCR).