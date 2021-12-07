CRIME BRIEFS: Truck driver found with a tonne of mbanje

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

Police in Beitbridge recently arrested a truck driver who was found in possession of more than one tonne of mbanje.

The truck driver, Blessed Mangezi (31), was found in possession of a plastic paper bag with 1 065 kilogrammes of dagga after he had entered the country while driving a Zimbabwe-registered Rigid truck AFG 8064.

Man arrested for stealing 14 goats

Police in Dete have arrested Melusi Ndlovu (39) for stock theft at Mabale Village.

The suspect who was arrested on December 2 allegedly stole 14 goats from the grazing lands and drove them to Gwayi Business Centre where he penned them at Gwayi Compound.

Police recovered one goat tied to a tree and six others penned in a compound. Two goat carcasses were found at a local kitchen (take-away).

22-year-old Filabusi man murdered

Thokozani Ncube has been arrested in connection with the murder of Martin Sibanda (22) at Lyn Mine in Filabusi on December 1.

According to the police, Sibanda was allegedly killed at around 2359 hrs by the suspect who is a security guard at the premises. Ncube is believed to have confronted the victim together with Lameson Bhanditi when they were coming out of a mine shaft before shooting the victim once on right knee. After being shot, Sibanda fell into the mine shaft which is about six metres and died.

Police recovered 50kgs of gold ore near the mine shaft, a pair of catapults in the victim’s shorts, a machete belonging to the victim and a shotgun rifle belonging to the mine owner.

Wanted Plumtree robber arrested

A man sought by the police in Plumtree on suspicion of being part of a housebreaking syndicate has been arrested.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrest of Benkinkosi Ncube (34) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred in Mathendele Township in Plumtree on July 31 at about 0200 hours.

The suspect together with Thubelihle Ncube, Sonto Sibanda and Simelweyinkosi Dube who have already been arrested, broke into the complainant’s house and captured all occupants before demanding cash.

They allegedly stole US$20, BWP1 300, ZWL$30 000, 19 x Nokia cell phones, a Samsung A10 cell phone, Huawei cell phone, an Acer laptop and a bank card.