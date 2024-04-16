Dynamos, Highlanders feel facility

The Sunday News
Sports Reporter
Dynamos and Highlanders yesterday were in Murambinda today to have a feel of the turf.
They were joined by Simba Bhora who play Manica Diamonds tomorrow afternoon in activities lined up for the annual President’s Children’s Party.
Bosso and Dynamos, the country’s most followed clubs will clash in the Independence Cup final at Murambinda High School on Thursday where a stadium that sits 20 000 people has been a constructed to leave a legacy benefit from the province’s hosting of the celebrations.
After a visit to the stadium and centre where fans jostled for a view of their stars, the three teams proceeded to Mutare where they are booked at a top hotel by Government ahead of the matches.
Sport and Recreation Commission representative Simba Gochera said all was set for the two matches which the Murambinda folk are eagerly waiting for.
“The teams have now gathered and they have had a feel of the stadium at Murambinda B High School,” he said.
“Dynamos, Highlanders and Simba Bhora are all happy with the condition of the pitch and they have proceeded to Mutare where they are camped.
“Simba Bhora and Manica Diamonds will square off (today) in a match that marks the handing over of the Independence hosting torch from the Mashonaland Central-based Simba Bhora to Manicaland’s Manica Diamonds.
“The match will be played at 3pm after the Children’s Party while Dynamos and Highlanders will face-off in the Independence Cup final on Thursday (tomorrow).
“We are looking forward to exciting games as we celebrate our Independence as a nation.”