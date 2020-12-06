Eagles win provincial T20 competition with win over Tuskers in final

Mehluli Sibanda in Harare

EAGLES are the winners of the Zimbabwe Cricket women’s provincial Twenty20 tournament after they thumped Tuskers by eight wickets in the final played at Takashinga Cricket Club on Saturday.

For the win, Eagles walked away with a trophy accompanied by US$4 000 while the consolation for Tuskers was US$2 000.

Modester Mupachikwa, the Eagles skipper led from the front with an unbeaten 47 off 42 balls opening the batting as the Harare team made 81/2 in 14.1 overs to ease to victory. This was after Tuskers had posted 78/6 in 20 overs, with their highest run contribution coming from Chiedza Dururu who made 29 at the top of the batting order.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Tuskers started off well but once they lost their first wicket in the seventh over, their innings fell apart.

If they fancied any chances of winning the match, Tuskers needed a good start with the ball and skipper Nomvelo Sibanda struck in the first over of the Eagles when she trapped Kellies Ndlovu leg before wicket for four. The Tuskers bowlers however failed to remove Mupachikwa who struck eight boundaries in her unbeaten innings. Left arm seamer Sibanda did pick up her second wicket but it was the last cheer for the Bulawayo girls since they ended up on the losing end.

Sibanda was displeased with the way her team batted as she felt that they could have posted more than 120 runs looking at the way they started off.

“I am a bit disappointed because at some point we were 34 for no loss after four overs, having to score 78 after 20 overs is disappointing, I felt the batters didn’t do justice to the team as we could have scored 120 plus. Their bowlers just got the basics right,’’ said Sibanda.

Mupachikwa took home the player of the match accolade together with the batter of the tournament prize. Off spinner Precious Marange of Eagles won the bowler of the tournament award while the big one, the player of the tournament went to national team captain, Mary-Anne Musonda who plays for Rhinos.

Takashinga is the venue once again on Sunday when the ground hosts the final of the Fifty50 Challenge between Rhinos and Mountaineers.

