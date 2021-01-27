FC Platinum sign striker Ngoma, defender Moyo

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum have reunited with their former striker, Donald Ngoma who has joined the Zimbabwean champions together with ex Dynamos defender Blessing Moyo.

The three-times in a row Zimbabwean champions on Tuesday announced the capture of the two seasoned players as they prepare for the Confederation of African Football round of 32 fixtures against ASC Diaraf of Senegal next month.

The first leg is scheduled for the National Sports Stadium on 14 February and the return fixture is seven days later.

“FC Platinum announces the club’s reunion with Donald Ngoma whose last club was Azam FC until 2020. The striker comes with experience to boost the frontline. Blessing Moyo also joins the club. The young defender last played for Real Kings NFD South Africa,’’ posted FC Platinum.

Ngoma (31) parted ways with Tanzanian club Azam in June at the end of his short-term contract. He had joined Azam from Young Africans in May 2018.

Moyo (25) left Zimbabwe in 2016 to join Maritzburg United of South Africa from Harare City but failed to maintain the form that saw him being one of the best defenders in Zimbabwe across the Limpopo and was now with National First Division side Real Kings.

