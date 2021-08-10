Football fans mourn Maphepha

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE nation has been plunged into mourning following the death of former Highlanders player, team manager and chairman, Ernest “Maphepha” Sibanda has died at the age of 63.

According to sources close to the family, Sibanda, who also served as Zimbabwe Warriors team manager died today (Tuesday) at a private hospital in Bulawayo where he has been hospitalised for over a week. He was a few weeks away from turning 64 years next month.

Last week, his sister Beauty Ndlovu confirmed that the football legend had been hospitalised with doctors exploring ways of giving him alternative medication since his sugar levels had been fluctuating. His sister was hopeful that her brother would recover and come out of hospital but it was not to be as he passed away on Tuesday.

An attacking midfielder during his playing days, Sibanda played for Highlanders and Caps United. He was the team manager when Highlanders won four championships in a row from the 1998/99 season till 2002.

When Bosso won four championships on the trot, Sibanda was famous for coming out to bounce the ball at the centre circle just before kickoff at a packed Barbourfields Stadium whenever Highlanders played at home. Rahman Gumbo and Eddie May were the coaches when Highlanders won those league titles.

So popular was Sibanda that he was voted as Highlanders chairman in absentia while he was with the national team at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. He carried on with his success as team manager by becoming the last Bosso chairperson to win Amahlolanyama the championship with another firmer Amahlolanyama son, Methembe Ndlovu as coach.

At the time of his death, Sibanda was a board member at Bulawayo City Football Club having occupied a similar role at the now defunct Bantu Rovers.

Zimbabweans locally and abroad have taken to social media to mourn the passing on of Sibanda, one of the most colourful characters in football, who also played a key role in Bulawayo darts with Archers Darts Club.

“Ernest Sibanda, a loving brother of mine, popularly known as Maphepha, Perplex, the people’s Champion has gone to be with the Lord. My brother, my pride and the Highlanders legend died at Mata Dei Hopsital this morning. He has been battling cancer. I’m so devastated and Zimbabwe has lost a true gently giant who always preached love and peace. I hope and pray the Government of Zimbabwe will declare Maphepha a national hero for the services to football and for being a true patriotic son of Zimbabwe. Rest In Power Perplex!,” wrote journalist Ezra Sibanda on Facebook.

