Fort Rixon community welcome Zulu Lithium

Mr Roach greeting Chief Jahana while Site Manager Mr Jabulani Chirasha looks on

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

HUNDREDS of Pioneer block villagers in Fort Rixon on Friday witnessed a traditional ceremony to kick start Premier African Minerals lithium production.

The event was attended by local leadership led by Chief Jahana, village heads, and Premier chief executive officer, Mr George Roach

Chief Jahana said the vast lithium mine has transformed Fort Rixon economic fortunes.

He said scores of villagers have been employed and commended Premier African Minerals for upgrading the road that links Pioneer with the Bulawayo-Harare highway.

Mr Roach said Premier African Minerals prides itself on employing locals and uplifting communities.

He said the infrastructure project that has sunk millions of dollars is a firm indication of the mining firm commitment to developing Zimbabwe’s economy.

The first rock blast to commence production took place this week.

Mr Roach noted the mining firm is confident of producing high-quality spodumene, a rock that has very high mineralisation of lit