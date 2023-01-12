Breaking News
Byo health services director suspended

Byo health services director suspended

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Fuel prices continue to fall

12 Jan, 2023 - 12:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Fuel prices continue to fall Fuel pumped into car

The Sunday News

Charity Chkara, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Regulation Authority (ZERA) has reviewed downwards the price of blend fuel as of Wednesday.

In a statement, ZERA said the retail price of blend is now pegged at US$1.53 or ZW$1 080 down from US$1.54 or ZW$1 008.

Diesel retail price is now pegged at $1.63 or ZW$1 147.01 down from $1.65 or ZW$1 119.82 per litre.

“The public and operations are advised that the blending ratio remains at E20. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages,” reads part of the statement.

Zera said operators were obliged to display the prices at their retail outlets in a prominent place in clearly legible letters.

“Stakeholders are advised to display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations. The petroleum price released by ZERA can be verified on the official website, Facebook or Twitter”.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting