Fuel prices continue to fall

Charity Chkara, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Regulation Authority (ZERA) has reviewed downwards the price of blend fuel as of Wednesday.

In a statement, ZERA said the retail price of blend is now pegged at US$1.53 or ZW$1 080 down from US$1.54 or ZW$1 008.

Diesel retail price is now pegged at $1.63 or ZW$1 147.01 down from $1.65 or ZW$1 119.82 per litre.

“The public and operations are advised that the blending ratio remains at E20. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages,” reads part of the statement.

Zera said operators were obliged to display the prices at their retail outlets in a prominent place in clearly legible letters.

“Stakeholders are advised to display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations. The petroleum price released by ZERA can be verified on the official website, Facebook or Twitter”.