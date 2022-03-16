‘Give me 100 comments and I will do my live recording in Bulawayo’

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO born gospel musician Mkhululi Bhebhe has dared his fans from the city to give him 100 comments on one of his Facebook posts for him to consider having his second live recording done in the city.

Bhebhe shot to fame following his impressive run on the CBZ A Academy, Idols East Africa and Joyous Celebration.

Of late he has been all over the international scene strutting out his popular singalongs and he has since turned himself into a darling of gospel music lovers in the international circuit.

Posting on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Bhebhe questioned his follower in which country he should have his second live recording.

“Sitting here thinking; in which country should I record my second LIVE DVD?” he wrote.

A number of fans from all over the world reacted by backing him to do it live in their individual countries.

It is however, the mention of him doing the live recording in his hometown, Bulawayo that seemingly caught the eye of the musician who immediately set a challenge that could let him take the decision to perform in the city.

“If I get 100 people from Bulawayo commenting and showing support then I will definitely consider it,” he said.

A number of his fans in the city immediately took to the post pushing to reach the 100 comments figure so as to get the musician to the city.

“We have reached the 10 percent and we give it to the Lord. Definitely happening in Blues,” wrote one Hannah Yvonne Nkomo.

Bhebhe shot into prominence during the A Academy in 2006 and coming second in 2007 and when he competed in 2008 at Idols East Africa which was won by Eric Moyo won.