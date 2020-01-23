Government donates groceries to Gringo

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT and the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) yesterday presented groceries and an assortment of home consumables valued at $7 000 to comedian actor, Lazarus Boora, warmly known as Gringo, who is recuperating from his rural home in Rukweza, after undergoing surgery in October last year.

In a statement NACZ Deputy Director Mr Josia Kusena said the ministry and the council had seen it fit to provide the token of assistance to the actor to ease the burden of taking care of his family during the time he was tending to his health.

“This token is coming from the government of Zimbabwe through the Minister of Youth Sports, Arts and Recreation Dr Kirsty Coventry, The Deputy Minister Cde Tino Machakaire, the Permanent Secretary Dr Thokozile Chitepo, the Director National Arts Council Mr Nicholas Moyo and the Zimbabwean people at large, to say to you we love you, we are with you during this time and we wish you a speedy recovery and return to full health,” he said.

Boora said it was heart-warming for the government to even think of him at this time when there were so many issues that could have been given priority.

“To me, this is more than just assistance, it is a recognition of my talent by the people of Zimbabwe. Many artists are acknowledged when they die, but for me its an honour to be recognized when I am still alive, through this present,” he said.

Boora said he was recuperating quite well and he had resumed light acting duties for social media skits on his way to full recovery.

“In December I had time to do a few episodes for some social media shows and I hope to be back soon to conclude some projects that I was working on,” he said.

Boora shot to fame in 1997, where he featured in the TV sitcom Gringo.

He subsequently featured in other spin-offs of the show like Gringo Ndiani and Gringo Mari Iripi.

He recently starred as Gibbo in the new ZTV series Village Secrets.

