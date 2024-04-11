Government lifts Practical/Competence Trade Test Fees

Sunday News Reporter, Nothando Zondo

THE government has taken a significant step towards supporting the Registrar for Apprenticeship and Skilled Manpower (RASM) initiative by lifting the practical trade test fees for its students.

The Registrar for Apprenticeship and Skilled Manpower initiative, established by the government, focuses on empowering the country’s youth by providing hands-on training in various courses such as boiler making, hotel, and catering, among others.

The initiative not only covers the apprentices’ fees and accommodation in colleges but also facilitates their attachment opportunities.

This support system aims to equip the youth with practical skills and international qualifications, thereby enhancing their employability and career prospects.

Before the recent announcement, students enrolled in the RASM initiative were required to pay practical trade test fees upon completing their practical training.

However, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development, has lifted this financial burden by exempting government apprentices from paying practical trade test fees with immediate effect.

“Please be advised that with immediate effect Government apprentices (RASM) will be exempted from paying practical trade test fees,” reads the notice.

This move is expected to further encourage and facilitate the participation of youths in the RASM initiative, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their access to practical skills training and qualification assessments.