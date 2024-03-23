Govt committed to full digitalisation by 2030

Uzile Mkwananzi, Sunday News Reporter

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has put in place initiatives and measures that will see Zimbabwe transitioning to a digitalised nation in line with government thrust of becoming an upper middle class economy by 2030.

Running under the Second Republic mantra of leaving no place and no one behind, the Ministry is making sure that every place in Zimbabwe gets access to information that will help enhance e-readiness as it will mean that a lot of things will be digitalized hence the necessity for everyone to be equipped.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe eTrade Readiness Conference on behalf of the Ministry, Engineer Admire Musora said that there has been three policies that have been commissioned by President Mnangagwa in line with the county’s e-readiness.

“It is said that there is no child that is born with teeth, same applies to our country, we are building it step by step and brick by brick. As time goes on, we shall see that the whole country will be covered under this initiative.

“With that being said, the Government has put in place the National ICT Policy 2022-2027 which includes interventions and measures to support e-commerce, address legislative and regulatory gaps, and overcome obstacles to the implementation of the legal framework. It also emphasizes the need to invest in ICT backbone infrastructure, smart education, smart health, smart agriculture, research and development and skills upgrade,” said Eng Musora.

“There is also the National Broadband Plan that aims to support the country’s growth and development by ensuring access to broadband services to all citizens and the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master-plan which identifies key pillars or areas of focus, including Smart Government, Smart Cities, Smart Agriculture among others,” he added.

Eng Musora said to improve on e-readiness, the Government has connected all ministries and departments up to the district level, including those in remote areas. This connectivity is said to enhance communication, coordination and service delivery. They have also established a National Data Centre, established Government Private Cloud and implemented more than 45 Backend systems and more than 80 Online Services.

Eng Musora spoke about challenges that may cause hiccups in the country’s transition, but also assured the attendees that the Government is aware of those and has measures to deal with them.

“Currently, data bundles in Zimbabwe are extensive and beyond the reach of ordinary Zimbabweans therefor hindering digital inclusion and economic development, internet penetration has not reached all areas in Zimbabwe as some Rural and Remote regions face significant challenges in accessing reliable internet connectivity therefore limiting opportunities.”

“To help curb these challenges, the Government has implemented initiatives to provide free access to certain ICT products, it has also encouraged infrastructure sharing among telecommunication companies, data protection measures and the expansion of Optical Fiber network where 1500km of fiber was recently commissioned by the President aimed at enhancing internet connectivity and bridge the digital divide in underserved areas,” said the Engineer.

Zimbabwe has made notable efforts to enhance e-readiness, but challenges remain. Addressing the affordability of data, expanding internet infrastructure, promoting digital skills and ensuring cyber security are crucial for achieving a digitally inclusive society. By implementing the recommended measures and building on existing initiatives, Zimbabwe can make significant progress in advancing e-readiness and reaping the benefits of a thriving digital economy.