Guard jailed 14 months for baby dumping

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A 36-year-old security guard has been jailed for an effective 14 months after she gave birth to a baby girl in Beitbridge town which she later dumped at Lutumba Growth Pont some 20km along the Beitbridge to Bulawayo highway.

Shelly Mlilo who is employed as a security guard by a local company, was convicted on her own plea of guilty when she appeared before Beitbridge Regional Magistrate, Mr Innocent Bepura on Friday.

She was left with 14 months effective when the magistrate conditionally suspended six months of her 20 months term for five years.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa told the court that on November 15 last year, Mlilo gave birth to a baby girl at her house in Beitbridge town.

After giving birth, she then wrapped the infant in a cloth and traveled to Lutumba Growth Point where she dumped her in a bushy area and went away.

The court further heard that the following day, the baby was picked up by a well-wisher who then took her to Lutumba Police station.

The baby was then taken to Beitbridge District Hospital for further management.

Mlilo was arrested on December 6 following intensive police investigations. – @tupeyo