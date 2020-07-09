Gvt hikes tollgate, vehicle license fees

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Roads Administration has increased toll and vehicle license fees with immediate effect.

This is contained in two Statutory Instrument published in the Government Gazette on Wednesday.

According to the new regulations light vehicles will now pay $45 up from $10.

Minibuses will pay $70 up from $15, buses $90 from $20, heavy vehicles $115 from $25 and haulage trucks $225 from $50.

People living within 10km of a toll gate can pay $50 a day without any discount or $3 000 a month, giving them the right to go through that particular toll gate whenever they need to without paying any further fees. Vehicle licence fees are charged in 14 mass categories.

The fees for a four month term are:

Up to 1 500kg $750

1 501kg to 2 250kg $950

2 251kg to 3 000kg $1 125

3 001kg to 3 750kg $2 250

3 751kg to 4 250kg $2,800

4 251kg to 5 000kg $3 375

5 001kg to 5 750kg $3 750

5 751kg to 6 250kg $3 950

6 251kg to 7 000kg $4 500

7 001kg to 7 750kg $4 875

7 751kg to 9 250kg $5 250

9 251kg to 10 000kg $5 625

10 001kg to 10 750kg $7 500

10 751kg and above $11 250.

For personalized number plates individuals will now be required to pay US$1 200, first time vehicle registration US$80, first time motorcycle registration US$70, while first time trailer registration will cost US$70.

For changing of ownership for motor vehicle while retaining number plates, motorists will be required to pay, US$150 with those buying new number plates paying US$850.

A duplicate third plate now costs US$175.