Gwanda man nabbed for theft, property worth R8 000 recovered

The Sunday News

Clementine Phulu, Sunday news reporter

POLICE in Gwanda have arrested a 27-year-old man for unlawful entry and theft, recovering goods valued at R8 000 allegedly stolen from a shop in Spirztkop Business Centre.

The accused person has been identified as Leeroy Mugadza from Ngundu area who also resides at Phakama Township in Gwanda.

According to the police, Mugadza allegedly used a bolt cutter to break and gain entry into the shop and stole clothing and shoes. On 23 November in the morning at around 3:30am he was intercepted by members of the Laymack Security Company who then discovered the loot. The accused tried to escape but he was later arrested.

Matabeleland South Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo confirmed the incident and warned those who own dangerous weapons to be careful as police shall continue searching.

“As police we thank the support by the community in fighting crime. We also want to warn those who possess dangerous weapons that the net is closing as the police is firm on the ground and shall continue to carry out stop and searches,” he said.

