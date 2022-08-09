Highlanders in heavy loss

Some of the action at the social soccer match

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s executive, management and administration- going under the name Amahlolanyama Social Soccer Team- on Monday suffered a heavy 4-0 loss to a determined and pacey Chronicle social soccer team in a friendly match that was played at Highlanders Sports Club.

The match was organised by Highlanders’ administrative department with the aim of bridging communication gaps between the behemoth of the institution and local media.

An own goal by Highlanders FC first team welfare manager, Vezigama Dlodlo in the first minute set the visitors on course for a memorable win before Robert Tafura’s brace and Nigel Gombingo’s stunning acrobatic volley sealed Amahlolanyama’s fate.

Bosso’s team included vice-chairman, Fiso Siziba, chief executive Ronald Moyo, team welfare manager Dlodlo and media personality, Thandazani Zimbwa. They were coached by the club’s chairman, Johnfat Sibanda.

Dlodlo got the ball rolling for the visitors when he pulled up as he attempted to get a header from one of his defenders under control. Dlodlo immediately left the playing field after injuring his hamstring and was replaced in goal by Zimbwa who saved the side from a thrashing.

While Siziba was a joy to watch in the middle of the park, his work was undone by the industry and cohesion of the Vusumuzi Dube-managed paper men.

Chronicle were well on their way by half time, as they went for the break leading 2-0. In the second half, Chronicle continued to look menacing more so after the entry of guest player Hilton Mavise into the side. His fresh pair of legs caused the Bosso defence countless problems with Zimbwa standing between a heavier defeat and respectability.

Gombingo’s stunning effort put the game to bed and Tafura’s second goal sealed the big win for Chronicle.

Club chairman, Sibanda was happy with the social capital that was created by the two sides on the day and pledged to see more engagements are organised in the future. His deputy, Siziba was also charmed by the event adding that this should be the beginning of much more between the two institutions. @RealSimbaJemwa