Hon Mayihlome donates to the elderly

Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

UMZINGWANE Constituency House of Assembly member Rtd Brig Levi Mayihlome has embarked on a hunger alleviation programme that has seen him donating rice to the elderly members of his constituency.

The programme that began last week will see all the 20 Wards getting one tonne of rice each that will be distributed to the elderly.

Cde Mayihlome said the distribution process began on 23 December and will be concluded on 4 January.

He said they were targeting the elderly, village health workers, and health centres in the constituency.

“We sourced 20 tonnes of rice from Government and we are distributing it to 20 wards in the constituency.

“In in the process of coming up with the beneficiaries list. We decided to assist those that have been affected by Covid-19 and these include the elderly, health workers and hospitals.

“The elderly are struggling and vulnerable so we will always consider them first as they do not have any source of income. Health workers have generally bore the brunt of the Covid -19 and this gesture is meant to show our appreciation and gratitude to the efforts they have been making in fighting the pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, the constituency yesterday hosted a sports tournament that saw teams from different wards battling it out in football and netball.

Eight football teams battled it out for the top prize of US$100 which went to Sibomvu while in netball four teams took part with Coulson Farm clinching the first prize of US$100.

“We decided to come up with the sports tournament as a way of encouraging those that are talented in those disciplines to nurture them and also to bring the community together.

“We also wanted to give youngsters an opportunity to socialize and interact during the festive season,” said Rtd Brig Mayihlome.