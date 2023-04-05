Honda fit robbers strike again, rob man, dumps him in bush area

Clementine Phulu

Sunday News Reporter

A 38-year-old man lost his cell phone and money after he was lured into a blue Honda Fit by three unknown suspects who then drove to Mbembesi where they tied his hands, assaulted him and dumped him in a bush area.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and said on 3 April at around 11am, the complainant of Pumula South was at a hardware in the Central Business District (CBD) where he wanted to buy cement.

He was approached by three unknown male adults who told him that they had cheap cement priced at US$9 per bag at their hardware in town.

They lured the complainant into their blue Honda Fit and drove off out of Bulawayo town along Harare Road.

The went as far as Charlotte shops in Mbembesi area where they parked in a bushy area where two of the three accused persons produced knives and threatened to stab him while assaulting him using open hands and an iron bar.

“They took away cash amounting to USD$294, a Huawei 9 2019 cell phone with an Econet line and tied the complainant’s hands with a rope and then fled from the scene,” said Insp Ncube.

The complainant managed to untie himself and proceeded to make a police report.

The total value stolen is used $444 and the suspects could not be located and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

“We urge members of the public to be cautious of people who masquerade as genuine business people but with a hidden agenda of robbing unsuspecting people their money,” said Insp Ncube.