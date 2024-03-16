Hwange holds DeMbare

Hwange and Dynamos players making their way into the field of play before the kickoff of the match at BF

Brandon Moyo at Barboufields Stadium

A SPIRITED second half performance from the visiting Hwange saw the coal miners come from two goals down to salvage a point against Dynamos on Saturday.

The hosts – DeMbare had found the back of the net in both halves of the game and in a space of ten minutes in the second half, Chipangano leveled matters.

The highly entertaining encounter ended two all and Hwange were the happier of the two teams.

The match, however, had a delayed start as the two teams were at loggerheads over kit issues. The game started 30 minutes later than it was supposed to.

Dynamos’ keeper Martin Mapisa was putting on a red jersey, which clashed with that of Hwange’s infield players. The visitors wanted Mapisa to change, however, as the home side, DeMbare refused as the rules state that the away team has to change.

After a lengthy delay, Chipangano finally gave in and changed to their red and black strip.

At the start of the game, DeMbare were the hungrier of the two teams, and created chances as early as the third minute of the game.

In the third minute, Emmanuel Paga sent in a beautiful cross which Nomore Chinyerere, failed to properly connect with and his weak effort was saved by Hwange’s shot stopper Wellington Muuya.

DeMbare continued asking questions and in the 15th minute, Muuya was brought into action again by Paga, but the winger’s effort was saved.

The breakthrough would finally come with 28 minutes played on the clock through Donald Mudadi who coolly finished off a Tanaka Shandirwa pass.

Just after the start of the second half, Paga would go on to double Dynamos’ lead with a brilliant free-kick that hit the top right.

As Hwange seemed out of the game, they would pull one back through Marcelline Mlilo at the hour mark with an equally brilliant freekick.

Hwange’s equalizer came through the boot of Dynamos’ Donald Dzvinyai who scored an own goal after miscommunication at the back.

Despite DeMbare’s quest to reclaim their lead, Chipangano defended their hearts out and salvaged a point.

Teams:

Dynamos:

Martin Mapisa, Emmanuel Jalai, Shadreck Nyahwa (Issa Sadiki, 72mins), Donald Dzvinyai, Kevin Moyo, Tanaka Shandirwa (Arthur Musiyiwa, 68mins), Fredrick Ansa Fredrick-Botchway, Donald Mudadi (Temptation Chiwunga, 83mins), Nomore Chinyerere, Emmanuel Paga (Sadney auto-Khob, 83 mins), Keith Madera (Valentine Kadonzvo, 72 mins).

Hwange:

Wellington Muuya (gk), Jofias Mumpande, Bhekani Sibanda, Kelly Shiyandindi, Lukas Sibanda, Solomon Sithole, Shepard Gadzikwa, Canaan Nkomo (Prosper Mathe, 63mins), Mongameli Tshuma, Gwift Mbweti (Prichard Mpelele, 63mins), Marcelline Mlilo.