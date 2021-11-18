Institute of public relations gets new board

Business Reporter

The Institute of Public Relations and Communications Zimbabwe (IPRCZ) has unveiled a new board of directors led by an accomplished business leader, Ms Patricia Kudzai Murambinda.

Ms Murambinda is currently the General Manager –Corporate Affairs for Delta Corporation Limited.

She is a product of the Delta Corporation Graduate Trainee program and has held various positions in sales and sales services, brand management, and marketing covering both beer and soft drinks.

She is a holder of a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Psychology (UZ), a Master of Business Administration Degree (UZ) and a Corporate Affairs Certi cation (Oxford, UK).

Ms Murambinda is deputised by an award winning marketer Mr Joel Gombera.

Mr Gombera who is also a community developer, communicator and banker with over 15 years having started his career with the then Zimbank (now ZB bank) then proceeded to work for Intermarket before joining CBZ Holdings from 2008 to 2021 as the Senior Manager-Group Marketing.

He is currently the General Manager -Group Marketing at Doves Holdings.

Other members of the board are Mr Tich Gandanhamo (banker), Mr Willard Nyagwande (corporate strategy expert), Mr Edwin Hamunakwadi (lawyer), Mr Tafara Washington Chigwedere (media), Mr Christopher Rubatika (telecom expert), Ms Christine Mutsa Chikwaiti (communications and marketing),Mr Jeremiah Munembe (currently COO NetOne) and Mr Shepherd Mandizvidza (public relations and communications).

IPRCZ is the accrediting body for the public relations and communication sector in Zimbabwe.

The Institute’s objective is to establish growth for Zimbabwe’s public relations and communication industry through knowledge acquisition, networking, and tapping into the global village for best practises.

The unveiling of the new board comes as the IPRCZ will be hosting its inaugural Corporate Communications and Public Relations Conference in Nyanga on the 4th-7th of December.

The conference is aimed at empowering corporate communications executives, Internal and External communications leaders, marketers, public relations and advertising practitioners.

It will be running under the theme: “Resilience and Re-invention – Overcoming hardships and challenges of Covid-19”

The IPRCZ will host the country’s flagship communications and public relations awards on the 9th of December in Harare.

These Awards have been running since 2019. The 2021 awards will run under the theme running under the theme: “Recognizing Communication and PR Excellence in Extraordinary Times”