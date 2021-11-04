Japan injects US$1,25 million for Rural Zimbabweans

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE government of Japan through the World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday (today) announced the finalisation of a resilience building programme for the district of Matobo and Mount Darwin.

The US$1,25 million contribution provided by Japan in March 2021, has empowered up to 2 200 vulnerable households, which translates to approximately 11 000 individuals in the two districts, enhancing their food and nutrition security.

In a statement, WFP revealed that they handed over the some of the completed assets to the community in Kanyoka (ward 11), Mount Darwin.

The event attracted high-level participation from the Minister of Provincial Affairs for Mashonaland Central Province, the Honourable Monicah Mavhunga, the Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe, Mr Satoshi Tanaka, WFP Deputy Country Director Ms Christine Mendes, and World Vision, Operations Manager Mr Amon Matsongoni.

“Food Security is one of the main priorities of National Development Strategy One, and the contribution from the Government of Japan through WFP will assist in reaching this goal and making sure no one is left behind,” said Hon Mavhunga is quoted as saying.

In addressing the Kanyoka community, Mr Tanaka, said that; “Climate change is serious and unfortunately is here to stay, as shown by the successive drought years you have experienced in the last decade. That’s why it is essential for communities like yours to become even more resilient. The new assets you have created will help you do this.”

WFP Deputy Country Director, Ms Mendes said WFP is working closely with partners to address vulnerabilities among rural communities.

“Japan has generously contributed USD 5.8 million to the FFA programme since 2017. Together, we have been able to reach up to 12 800 households, approximately 64,000 people across the six districts of Chiredzi, Hwange, Mudzi, Rushinga, Matobo and Mount Darwin.

“This has helped to address both short and longer-term food insecurity among people impacted by consecutive years of drought and shocks like Covid-19,” she said.