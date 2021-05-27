JUST IN: 94 Covid-19 cases recorded at Bondolfi Teachers College

Sharon Chimenya, Masvingo Correspondent

AT least 94 students at Bondolfi Teachers College in Masvingo have tested positive for Covid-19, officials have confirmed.

According to the daily update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the country recorded 113 new cases and two deaths on Wednesday. Of these, 94 were from a localized outbreak at an education institution in Masvingo District.

Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce spokesperson, Mr Rodgers Irimayi told Sunday News that the outbreak was at Bondolfi Teachers College but the situation was however, under control.

“The public is being urged not to panic and is encouraged to be calm and allow the necessary process to be carried out. Let’s all adhere to the Covid-19 measures so that we curtail any further spread of the virus. Let us ensure that we inform the public that the situation has since been managed and due diligence is being maintained in taking care of the affected and infected who are already in isolation and contact tracing is being undertaken,” he said.

According to information from the college, 18 positive cases were recorded on Friday last week and the number rose to 94 by Wednesday.

“Two isolation centers were designed at the college for males and females. The area has been declared a hotspot for the district hence all the 303 students who are on campus are under quarantine for 14 days. Learning has been suspended until the situation is stable,” read part of the document from the Taskforce.